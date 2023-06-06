Kern County Sheriff's Office investigates 'suspicious death' of toddler

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the "suspicious death" of a toddler in East Bakersfield.

According to the KCSO, deputies, as well as members of the Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance, received a report of a three-year-old who was not breathing at home near the 9000 block of Sentido Drive around 11:06 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders "located a juvenile non-responsive and not breathing." The child died at the scene.

Homicide detectives with the KCSO have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

