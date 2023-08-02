Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place in East Bakersfield on Tues, Aug 1.

According to the KCSO, deputies were called to the intersection of Larcus Avenue and Bates Avenue for shots being fired shortly before 10 p.m.

The KCSO claims that witnesses say a man wearing a black mask and all-black clothing got out of a light-colored vehicle, possibly a Toyota Highlander, and shot at a man and a woman who were standing outside their home. The suspect, described as a 40-year-old Hispanic man then got back in his car and drove away.

According to the KCSO, no one was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.