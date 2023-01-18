Kern County Sheriff's Office searches for man involved in Lake Isabella murder

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is searching for a man involved in a shooting that left one dead in Lake Isabella.

Shanendoha Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to the death of Daniel Robert Gregory, 40.

According to the KCSO, deputies were called to the 2900 block of Fulop Street following reports of an assault around 7:15 a.m. on Thurs, Oct 13. Upon arrival, they discovered Gregory, who had been shot. Gregory was transported to a local hospital, where he died the next day.

Following an investigation, deputies discovered that Gregory was assaulted by Jackson and Justin Anderson, 27, before he was shot. Both Jackson and Anderson fled the scene on foot.

Anderson was arrested on Thurs, Oct 20. According to the KCSO, he was booked for conspiracy, murder, and accessory.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.