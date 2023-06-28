Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for men suspected of shooting, carjacking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting and carjacking that left one man in the hospital in East Bakersfield on Mon, June 26.

According to the KCSO, deputies were notified of a shooting near the 2200 block of Pacific Drive around 11:20 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The suspects in the shooting fled the area, according to the KCSO, before carjacking a person near the 1400 block of Locust Ravine near East Bakersfield High School. The victim of the carjacking suffered from minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

According to the KCSO, the suspects in the shooting were "two Hispanic male subjects wearing black ski masks."

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Lines at (661) 322-4040.

