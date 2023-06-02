Kern County Sheriff's Office warns public of scam caller pretending to be KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a scam caller who is pretending to be a member of the KCSO's Crime Analysis Unit.

According to the KCSO, "Residents are receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be Sarah Kimbriel from the Crime Analysis Unit." The person claiming to be Kimbriel is asking those who answer the phone for personal information or "electronic payment" and is telling those people to call the KCSO's main phone line, (661) 391-7500.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public that it will never ask for any form of payment or personal information over the phone for fees, tickets, or fines.

"When you take a phone call you suspect to be a scam; you can ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number, and a reference number for the matter they are calling about," said the department in a statement. "This information can be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request."

Anyone who has any information on the scam calls is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110.

