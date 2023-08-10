Kern Secret Witness offering $10,000 for information on murder of teen boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Secret Witness is offering a $10,000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the murder of a 16-year-old boy in East Bakersfield.

Jose Maldonado was killed near the intersection of Brown Street and Quincy Street on April 1, 2022. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help from the community in finding suspects.

Anyone with information on the death of Maldonado is asked to call the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040 or Detective N. Benavente at (661) 326-3876.

