Lawyers for the man accused of killing Patricia Alatorre remove themselves

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man accused of killing Patricia Alatorre was in court Tuesday, and will now need new defense attorneys.

Armando Cruz had a hearing Tuesday morning where his defense attorneys removed themselves from the ongoing case. The lawyers were based in Los Angeles.

Another hearing is scheduled a week from now, on December 21st.

Cruz was arrested last year for his role in the murder of Alatorre.

