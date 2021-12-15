Lawyers for the man accused of killing Patricia Alatorre remove themselves

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man accused of killing Patricia Alatorre was in court Tuesday, and will now need new defense attorneys.
Armando Cruz had a hearing Tuesday morning where his defense attorneys removed themselves from the ongoing case. The lawyers were based in Los Angeles.
STORIES RELATED TO PATRICIA ALATORRE CASE:
Another hearing is scheduled a week from now, on December 21st.
Cruz was arrested last year for his role in the murder of Alatorre.