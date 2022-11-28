Man accused of killing 2 women to appear in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man accused of killing two women in Southeast Bakersfield in 2020 is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, November 28th.

Adrian "Angel" Chavez is facing two first-degree murder charges in connection to two separate killings.

On July 26th, 2020, officers from the Bakersfield Police Department found a woman dead on South Union Avenue while responding to an assault call. She was later identified as 36-year-old Crystal Hernandez.

Three months later, the body of an unidentified woman was found dead on Daniels Street by a city code enforcement officer. Officials say Chavez was identified as a suspect and arrested at an encampment in the area of Planz Park in December of last year.