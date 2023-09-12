Man accused of murdering uncle denied bail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man who was charged with first-degree murder after being accused of killing his uncle was denied bail on Mon, Sept 11.

According to court records, Barney Crowles, 32, was denied bail and is set to return to court next for preliminary hearings on Mon, Sept 18 and Tues, Sept 19. Crowles is accused of shooting and killing Juan Felipe Neri, 42, on Wed, May 3.

According to investigators, the deadly shooting happened following a family dispute. Neri's family previously stated that Crowles is Neri's nephew by marriage.

During a vigil held for Neri in August, family members said they felt justice wasn't being served. However, they felt differently about the murder case on Monday.

"Justice definitely prevailed today," said Mariah Flores, the niece of Neri. "We just want to thank the judge and the DA for working hard in our defense."

"I feel a sense of peace, not just for myself but our children," said Antoinette Ramos, a member of the family. "It was haunting. It broke my heart to see my little cousins mourning, grieving their father, who is no longer here and he's lost. They're broken over it. I feel like it's giving us all a sense of peace and today was a victory."



