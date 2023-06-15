Man and woman arrested for allegedly stealing $20,000 worth of store merchandise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man and woman wanted for retail theft in Southeast Bakersfield on Sun, June 11.

According to the BPD, officers pulled over a car with the two in it near the 1800 block of Weedpatch Highway around 7:30 p.m. The man and woman, identified as Catalina Hernandez, 29, and David Gonzalez, 35, both had active warrants out for their arrest "regarding multiple organized retail thefts."

Hernandez had an arrested warrant for two theft incidents, one at Sunglass Hut and one at Don Roberto's Jewelers. According to the BPD, she had stolen $8,000 in merchandise from the two shops. Meanwhile, Gonzales had an arrest warrant for seven theft incidents, totaling up to $12,000 in stolen merchandise. According to the BPD, he had stolen from Sunglass Hut and Don Roberto's Jewelers, as well as City Nails Beauty Supply, WSS Shoes, and Office Depot.

While searching the car driven by Hernandez and Gonzalez, officers also discovered a loaded handgun that had its serial number removed and meth.

Hernandez and Gonzalez were both arrested on the warrants. Gonzalez was also arrested for breaking his Post Release Community Supervision, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and possession of methamphetamine.

