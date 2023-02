DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The lobby in the Delano Police Department (DPD) is temporarily closed for repairs after a man allegedly broke in and vandalized it.

According to the DPD, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sat, Feb 25. Oscar Alvarez, 30, was arrested for the break-in and charged with felony vandalism.

Police accuse Alvarez of breaking multiple glass doors and windows, entering the lobby, and causing damage.