Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested after firing gun in apartment and barricading self

According to the BPD, "officers attempted to contact Gallegos and he barricaded himself in the apartment." Gallegos was later contacted by phone and convinced to surrender.
Arrest (AP FILE)
Associated Press
Arrest (AP FILE)
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 16:58:24-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute with another person in Northeast Bakersfield on Tues, July 25.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a bullet traveled through the wall of an apartment, striking an appliance in the apartment unit, near the 4300 block of Tierra Verde Street, west of Garces Memorial High School around 1:44 a.m.

The BPD conducted an investigation upon arrival. During the investigation, an officer saw a man in the neighboring apartment, later identified as Adrian Gallegos, 35, holding a gun. According to the BPD, "officers attempted to contact Gallegos and he barricaded himself in the apartment." Gallegos was later contacted by phone and convinced to surrender.

According to the BPD, a loaded gun was found during their investigation.

Gallegos, a convicted felon, was arrested on charges related to negligent discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and delaying an investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Marvelous Wonderettes Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets for Dinner and a Show