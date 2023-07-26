Man arrested after firing gun in apartment and barricading self

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute with another person in Northeast Bakersfield on Tues, July 25.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a bullet traveled through the wall of an apartment, striking an appliance in the apartment unit, near the 4300 block of Tierra Verde Street, west of Garces Memorial High School around 1:44 a.m.

The BPD conducted an investigation upon arrival. During the investigation, an officer saw a man in the neighboring apartment, later identified as Adrian Gallegos, 35, holding a gun. According to the BPD, "officers attempted to contact Gallegos and he barricaded himself in the apartment." Gallegos was later contacted by phone and convinced to surrender.

According to the BPD, a loaded gun was found during their investigation.

Gallegos, a convicted felon, was arrested on charges related to negligent discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and delaying an investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

