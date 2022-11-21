Man arrested after firing gun near Kern County Sheriff's Office substation in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested by the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) on Sunday, November 20th following a shots fired investigation in Lamont.

Agustine Granados-Cruz was arrested for the illegal discharge of a firearm, as well as numerous weapons violations, after firing a gun near the KCSO's Lamont Substation.

According to the KCSO, deputies responded to a report of gunshots fire from a moving vehicle near South Union Avenue and Houghton Road on November 12th. At the scene, authorities found a spent casing. Upon further investigation, the KCSO found leads to the suspect's residence on Ridge Road.

After serving a warrant, KCSO officers from the Lamont Substation and the Metropolitan Patrol were able to arrest Granados-Cruz. Deputies also discovered an AR-15 rifle with three loaded magazines and multiple rounds of live .223 ammunition.