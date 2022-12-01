Man arrested for active warrant following officer evasion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested a man with an active arrest warrant on Wednesday, November 30th. The warrant was for evading an officer and firearm possession.

Jesus Uriarte-Salazar, 20, was arrested at a residence in the 1000 block of East Casa Loma Drive without incident at approximately 6:30 p.m. According to the BPD, during a search of the residence, officers discovered a gun.

Uriarte-Salazar was arrested for the active warrant, as well as for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.