Man arrested for alleged sexual assault to appear in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 23-year-old Bakersfield man who was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Northeast Bakersfield is set to be in court on Tues, Feb 14.

Anton Hill was arrested on Thurs, Feb 9. He is currently being held without bail in the Kern County Jail for attempted rape and false imprisonment.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a woman told officers that she was exercising that morning in the area of Panorama Drive and Morning Drive when she was attacked from behind and then sexually assaulted by Hill.