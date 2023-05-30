Man arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography following an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation on Tues, May 30.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the ICAC investigation led to officers obtaining a search warrant for a home in 6100 block of Prescott Forest Court around 7 a.m. Following the search, Austin Brodsly, 19, was arrested and taken to the Kern County Jail for "distributing child sexual abuse material."

According to the BPD, "child sexual abuse material is imagery or video which shows a child engaged in or depicted as being engaged in explicit sexual activity."

The BPD is a part of the ICAC Task Force Program, a network of 61 task forces dedicated to stopping internet crimes against children. There are over 5,400 law enforcement organizations that make up those 61 task forces.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

