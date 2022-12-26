Man arrested for burglary after being found in ceiling of Downtown business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested for commercial burglary after trying to break into a business in Downtown Bakersfield on Monday, Dec 26.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), Daniel Marrero, 27, hid in the ceiling of Chatinni Men's Clothing on 21st Street while burglarizing the business. BPD officers arrived around 3:56 a.m. and used a K-9 officer to find Marrero. Marrero cooperated with police and was arrested.

Marrero was transported and booked into Kern County Jail. This is his third arrest relating to burglary since September.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.