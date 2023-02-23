Man arrested for drug sales, firearm possession in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested for selling multiple drugs as well as possessing firearms illegally in Central Bakersfield on Wed, Feb 22.

Bakersfield Police officers arrived at a residence near the 1800 block of California around 8:30 p.m. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), officers discovered 1.5 pounds of fentanyl and 1.5 pounds of cocaine and related paraphernalia, as well as several illegally possessed firearms, body armor, and ammunition. A 3D printer used to print unserialized pistols was also found by police.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Richard Gomez, 40, for sales of fentanyl, sales of cocaine base, and illegal firearms possession. He was booked into the Kern County Jail without incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.