Man arrested for hate crime, again

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man has been arrested for the second time within two years for a hate crime, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Both times, he was in violation of his AB109 non-violent offender Post Release Community Supervision.

Police arrested Adrian Aceves, 34, who is suspected of a hate crime, among other offenses, in the parking lot of a Foods Co grocery store on Mon, Feb 6.

Officers arrived at the Foods Co on Haley Street after receiving reports of a man making "racist epithets" while threatening to kill customers with a hammer and knife that he was carrying, according to the BPD. Upon arriving, officers said the man, later confirmed to be Aceves, fled the scene.

BPD officers later discovered Aceves in an abandoned building near the 2400 block of Haley Street. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Kern County Jail.

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats, brandishing weapons, and a hate crime.

Aceves was arrested for and charged with a hate crime in July of 2021.

According to police, Aceves was arrested for the commission of a hate crime, criminal threats, and a pre-existing arrest warrant on Wed, July 7.

According to the BPD, officers had arrived at King's Drive-In restaurant on Niles Street at 3:59 p.m. after receiving reports of a man brandishing a knife. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that Aceves had approached employees at King's Drive-In and asked about their nationalities. He proceeded to threaten an Arab man and other employees with a knife, saying he wanted to harm them because they were "terrorists."