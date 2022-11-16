Man arrested for hate crimes against local church members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested a man for hate crimes against a local Pentecostal church on Tuesday, November 15th.

Miguel Campos, 31, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for hate crime charges and criminal threats. According to the BPD, Campos had made credible threats against members of the Pentecostal faith. Campos has a history of concerning behavior against members of the local church.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.