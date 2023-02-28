Man arrested on suspicion of murder in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man has been arrested in connection to the killing of Joshua Samarippas, 36, last year.

Richard Cortez, 31, was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree murder and resisting an executive officer, after 8 p.m. on Mon, Feb 27, according to Kern County Sheriff's Office inmate records. KCSO suspects Cortez was involved in a shooting that took place in East Bakersfield in December.

On Dec 30, 2022, deputies discovered Samarippas suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and chest near the intersection of Pesante Road and Mesa Drive. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died hours later.

As well as being arrested for first-degree murder, Cortez is also being held on multiple firearm-related crimes, resisting an executive officer, resisting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, street gang-related charges, and escaping from jail while charged with a felony. He will appear in court on Wed, March 1.