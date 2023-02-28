Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in East Bakersfield shooting

Richard Cortez, 31, was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree murder and resisting an executive officer, after 8 p.m. on Mon, Feb 27, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest (AP FILE)
Associated Press
Arrest (AP FILE)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 13:50:58-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man has been arrested in connection to the killing of Joshua Samarippas, 36, last year.

Richard Cortez, 31, was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree murder and resisting an executive officer, after 8 p.m. on Mon, Feb 27, according to Kern County Sheriff's Office inmate records. KCSO suspects Cortez was involved in a shooting that took place in East Bakersfield in December.

On Dec 30, 2022, deputies discovered Samarippas suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and chest near the intersection of Pesante Road and Mesa Drive. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died hours later.

As well as being arrested for first-degree murder, Cortez is also being held on multiple firearm-related crimes, resisting an executive officer, resisting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, street gang-related charges, and escaping from jail while charged with a felony. He will appear in court on Wed, March 1.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra