Man arrested for shooting woman, kidnapping different woman in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man suspected of shooting one woman and attempting to kidnap a different woman in South Bakersfield on Tues, Sept 5.

According to the BPD, officers were notified of a shooting near the 1400 block of Falcon Avenue around 11:47 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman that had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Following an investigation, BPD officers determined that a man, identified as Jorge Martinez Gutierrez, had shot the woman as the two were arguing. Gutierrez then forced a different woman into his car while fleeing the scene, kidnapping her. The woman who was kidnapped, however, was able to escape the car near the intersection of White Lane and South H Street.

BPD officers were later able to find Gutierrez near the 8100 block of Maxey Drive in Lamont. Gutierrez was arrested for attempted murder, kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, false imprisonment, and other related charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective J. Perez at (661) 326-3593.



