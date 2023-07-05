Man arrested for stealing copper wire several times in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested by the Kern County Sheriff's Office for "several thefts of copper wire" in Wasco on Tues, July 4.

According to the KCSO, Wasco Substation deputies searched the 700 block of H Street on foot after being notified of a person stealing copper wire from a business near the 1000 block of H Street multiple times. During the search, deputies found a man, later identified as Mark Ybarra, 37, "in possession of a large amount of copper wire" inside a vacant building.

Following an investigation, the KCSO determined that the copper wire was stolen from the business. Ybarra was arrested for grand theft, burglary, possession of stolen copper wire, and possession of stolen property, as well as for several felony arrest warrants.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

