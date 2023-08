BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old man at the El Descanso Sports Bar in Lamont earlier this year.

According to authorities, Jose Gomez Rivera, 39, was arrested on BraeBurn Drive and Sterling Road in East Bakersfield shortly before 12 p.m. on Tues, Aug 8. He faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery, and conspiring to commit a crime.

Rivera is expected to be in court on Thurs, Aug 10.