Man arrested in Delano standoff identified as a person of interest in homicide case

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities have provided an update on the SWAT standoff that took place in Delano last Thursday.

Police officers tried to contact Robert Vasquez at his home. He is a person of interest in an ongoing homicide case and had a felony bench warrant for his arrest.

Vasquez ran inside as the officers tried to contact him and refused to come out. He was considered armed and dangerous.

The officers set a perimeter around his home and brought in the SWAT team to help. They were able to capture him and searched his property and found an unregistered gun.

Vasquez was arrested for various charges including robbery and weapons violations.