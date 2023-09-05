Man arrested in Lebec for suspected marijuana cultivation, 607 plants seized

LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — 607 marijuana plants were seized by the Kern County Sheriff's Office after a man was arrested for suspected marijuana cultivation in Lebec on Thurs, Aug 31.

According to the KCSO, deputies from the Frazier Park Substation went to the 6800 block of Digier Road in order to investigate "a suspected large marijuana grow." Upon arrival, deputies attempted to speak with a man who was walking along the suspected property. The man, later identified as Angel Santiago, 25, then attempted to flee. Following a short chase on foot, Santiago was taken into police custody.

Following a search of the property, deputies discovered 607 marijuana plants, as well as a gun, ammunition, and "indicia of cultivation of marijuana," according to the KCSO. The KCSO claims that the plants were destroyed.

Santiago was arrested for marijuana cultivation and obstructing a peace officer.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

