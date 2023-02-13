Man arrested on Taft Hwy for shooting at passing cars

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested after he reportedly fired a gun at vehicles along Taft Highway on Sat, Feb 11.

Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials say they received multiple calls of a 53-year-old man pointing a handgun at passing cars and civilians near the intersection of Highway 119 and Interstate 5 around 9:24 a.m. The man was reportedly shooting at the cars.

According to the KCSO, one victim suffered a minor injury and one unoccupied vehicle was damaged.

Deputies arrested the man without incident and located the firearm used during an investigation. The man was booked into the Central Receiving Facility for multiple charges.