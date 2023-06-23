Man believed to be involved in deadly car theft makes court appearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the suspects in a car theft that turned deadly made an appearance in court on Thurs, June 22.

David Tyron Thompson, 19, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include first-degree murder and car-jacking. Thompson was one of four suspects who were recently arrested in connection to the car theft and shooting in March that resulted in the death of Victoria Anne Marie Hampton, 61.

The suspects allegedly stole Hampton's vehicle, resulting in Hampton using an Apple AirTag to trace its location. Instead of notifying authorities when Hampton found the vehicle, she went and confronted the four suspects. Hampton was then shot around 6:32 a.m. on Sun, March 19. She later died at a nearby hospital on Sat, April 1.

Thompson's next court date is scheduled for Wed, July 5. The three other suspects in the case are Adam Ransom, 18, Joseph Bush, 23, and Giovanni Garcia, 19.

