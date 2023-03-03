Watch Now
Crime

Man charged with murder for Stockdale shooting to appear in court

BPD officers arrived near the First United Methodist Church in the area of Stockdale Highway and McDonald Way. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Intersection of Stockdale Highway and McDonald Way
23ABC
Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 12:38:14-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 37-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in connection to a February shooting in Southwest Bakersfield is expected to be in court on Fri, March 3.

Matthew Jon Martinez is set to appear for his felony arraignment in connection to the deadly shooting that happened on Stockdale Highway near McDonald Way on Thurs, Feb 23,

The shooting took place near the First United Methodist Church of Bakersfield. Officers responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found an injured man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

