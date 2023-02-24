Man shot dead near Stockdale Hwy, McDonald Way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Southwest Bakersfield on Thurs, Feb 23.

BPD officers arrived near the area of Stockdale Highway and McDonald Way around 6:30 p.m. At the scene, a man with a single gunshot wound was discovered and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

According to the BPD, detectives have assumed the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the BPD at (661) 327-7111, Detective Danni Melendez at (661) 326-3919, or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.