Man convicted in Lamont attempted murder, other felonies

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury found a 31-year-old man guilty Friday of attempted murder and several separate felonies in separate incidents in Lamont.

According to court documents, on June 22nd, 2021, Jose Jasso asked a woman for a ride in Lamont and later asked the woman to have sex. When she rejected his advances, Jasso left and aimed a semi-automatic rifle and shot woman multiple times through the open passenger door, according to court documents.

The woman was hit 15 times, including in the face, chest, and arm at close range, according to court documents. The woman was able to drive away and was able to find three Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a nearby gas station before she lost consciousness.

On June 24th, 2021, Jasso got into an argument with a man at a gas station in Lamont and challenged him to a fight, according to court documents. The man left in his vehicle and he was driving away, Jasso shot at the man's vehicle with a semi-automatic rifle.

“By perpetrating gun violence in two separate incidents, Jasso has left a victim severely injured and endangered countless members of the Lamont community," said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

"Jasso’s successful prosecution not only provided justice to the victims, but in light of his proclivity for extreme violence it probably saved lives.”

Jasso, 31, was found guilty of one count of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of assault with a firearm, one count of felon in possession of ammunition and felon in possession of a firearm.

A Court Trial is set March 23rd on Jasso’s prior convictions due to Jasso allegedly having a prior "strike" conviction from 2009 for assault with a firearm on a peace officer. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after that trial.

Jasso faces a maximum sentence in excess of 30 years-to-life in prison for the convictions.