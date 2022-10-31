Man dead after declining treatment of assault-related injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man died nearly a month after he was assaulted in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), Javier Ahumada, 36, was assaulted near the 4000 block of Peachwood Court on September 15th. When officials arrived at the scene, Ahumada declined medical attention. He would seek treatment in the following days and before dying at a local hospital on October 8th.

BPD homicide detectives arrested Anthony Mejia, 30, in connection with Ahumada's death at approximately 11 a.m. on October 28th. He was booked into the Kern County Jail for Assault Likely to Cause Great Bodily Injury and Voluntary Manslaughter.

Anyone with information should call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective D. Melendez at 661-326-3826.