Man dead after hit-and-run near White Lane and Real Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a man died last week after being hit by a car in Southwest Bakersfield on Friday night, December 2nd.

Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, 39, was found dead near White Lane and Real Road around 9:45 p.m. Investigators say the car that hit Morgan drove away, making this a hit-and-run case.

The car is described as a mid-2010s grey Subaru Sedan with front-end damage.

It's unknown if alcohol was a factor in this incident, as it's still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.