Man dead following 'domestic violence incident' in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead following what was described as a "domestic violence incident" in Taft on Mon, Feb 13.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies arrived at the 700 block of Hawthorne Street for an "unknown situation" around 8:28 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a woman, 33, had stabbed a man, 28, in the upper body once during a "domestic violence incident." Despite being treated at the scene, the man died. The woman cooperated with KCSO investigators.

The KCSO Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110.