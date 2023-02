BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison for a child sexual abuse case that led to a pregnancy.

A jury in the Kern County Superior Court found Joseph Levi Poindexter guilty of having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl. She found out she was pregnant after her 14th birthday. Poindexter was 18 at the time.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation and confirmed Poindexter was the father.

Poindexter's sentencing date is Thurs, March 9.