Man fatally shot in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — A man was murdered in Porterville on Sunday, Dec 18th.

According to the Porterville Police Department, Rudolph Duran Pina, 26, was shot to death near the 300 block of South A Street around 5:30 p.m. Officers had arrived on scene to find Pina suffering from a gunshot wound. Aid was administered to Pina and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or contact the department through Facebook.