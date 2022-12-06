Man fatally shot in Ridgecrest following apparent domestic dispute

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested a woman after she fatally shot her boyfriend on Sunday, December 4th.

According to the Ridgecrest Police Department, Joseph Paul Danny Loza Jr, 24, was shot and killed by his girlfriend, Renee Molina, 22, after the two were "involved in a domestic altercation." At some point during the dispute, Molina grabbed a gun. She pointed the gun at Loza and shot once, hitting him in the head.

Loza was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Molina was arrested for murder and was transported to the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield. She is being held without bail.

This is an ongoing investigation.