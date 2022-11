BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury has found a man guilty in the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Lupe Melendrez.

24-year-old Cody Joyave had been dating Melendrez since they were in junior high. Officials say by April, the relationship became violent, including at least one domestic violence incident in which Joyave strangled her into unconsciousness. A month later, Joyave slashed Melendrez's throat, killing her.

Sentencing is expected to be held on January 26th of next year.