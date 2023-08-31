Man found guilty of murdering girlfriend, touching corpse in 'sexual manner' in Ridgecrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend with an ice ax and sexually touching her body in Ridgecrest on Wed, Aug 30.

Daniel Gunnarsson, 23, was convicted of first-degree murder and mutilation of a corpse after killing 20-year-old Katie Pham in May 2021.

According to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, Gunnarson lured Pham into his father's garage and stabbed her multiple times in the head, face, and chest with a 24-inch ice ax. Prosecutors say that after killing her, Gunnarson touched Pham's remains in "a sexual manner."

Gunnarsson's sentencing is set for Wed, Oct 25. He faces up to 29 years to life in prison.

