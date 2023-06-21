Watch Now
Man injured after being shot in Northeast Bakersfield, authorities searching for suspect vehicle

Posted at 1:37 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 16:37:59-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital with what was described as "traumatic injuries" after a shooting in Northeast Bakersfield on Tues, June 20.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Fairfax Road near Alfred Harrell Highway after receiving reports of a possible shooting around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the man, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The KCSO is currently searching for a vehicle that may have been involved. The vehicle is described as being "an early 2000's black Chevy pickup, lifted, with four doors." There is no other information on the suspect or the suspect's vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

