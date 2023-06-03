Man pleads no contest to DUI triple homicide, faces 6 years in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man has been convicted of a DUI triple homicide.

According to the Kern County Superior Court, Adam Teasdale pleaded no contest to four felony offenses which included three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. This is in addition to a felony driving under the influence charge.

Investigators said that a white Toyota Avalon driven by Teasdale was headed eastbound when he lost control and hit a tree in the center divider. Three passengers in the back car were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Teasdale and the passenger in the front seat received minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

According to a witness who was interviewed by police, Teasdale was walking in circles near the accident saying "I just killed my friends."

Among those killed in the accident were 20-year-old Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, 20-year-old Devin Lee Atha, and 20-year-old Timothy Michael Wilson.

According to the documents, when officers arrived on the scene they found the Avalon near the center of the roadway with damage to the driver's side. They also observed "multiple alcoholic beverage containers strewn about the scene, and inside the vehicle [he] observed 'whip it' canisters strewn about the scene and inside the vehicle."

Teasdale faces up to six years in prison. His sentencing is set for June 27.

