Man shot and killed in South Bakersfield identified by Kern County Coroner's Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified the victim of a shooting incident that took place in South Bakersfield on Sun, July 9.

According to the Coroner's Office, Kenneth McCarty Ricks, 38, was shot near the 1800 block of Bradley Avenue, west of South H Street around 3:20 a.m. Bakersfield police officers found Ricks in the roadway. He was then taken to Kern Medical, where he later died at 4:13 a.m.

According to the BPD, another man was also shot at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

There is no public suspect information at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

