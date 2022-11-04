Man shot in Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting on Chester Avenue that took place around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, November 3rd.

The BPD discovered a man who had been shot and was suffering from major injuries near the intersection of Chester Avenue and Columbus Street in Northeast Bakersfield. According to the BPD, the man is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Nick Benavente at 661-326-3876.