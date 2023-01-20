Man shot, injured at corner of Cormack Park in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A man received major injuries after being shot near a park in Wasco on Thurs, Jan 19.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call near the intersection of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue, one of the corners of Cormack Park, at 4:48 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had been shot and was majorly injured. The man was transported to a local hospital via helicopter.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update as we gather more information.