Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man shot, injured at corner of Cormack Park in Wasco

Cormack Park, Wasco (FILE)
23ABC News
Cormack Park, Wasco (FILE)
Posted at 7:07 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 10:07:16-05

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A man received major injuries after being shot near a park in Wasco on Thurs, Jan 19.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call near the intersection of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue, one of the corners of Cormack Park, at 4:48 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had been shot and was majorly injured. The man was transported to a local hospital via helicopter.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson