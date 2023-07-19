Man shot multiple times in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — A 32-year-old man is recovering from several gunshot wounds following a shooting in McFarland on Sat, July 15.

According to the McFarland Police Department, the shooting took place near the intersection of San Juan Street and B Street around 11:17 p.m. The man was taken to Kern Medical, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say that witnesses reported a "dark-colored vehicle" leaving the area of the shooting. At this time, there is no public suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call MPD at (661) 792-2121.

