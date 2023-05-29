Man struck and killed by SUV on North Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was struck by an SUV and killed while walking across North Chester Avenue on Sat, May 27.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was walking eastbound outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2022 Chevrolet SUV around 9:25 p.m. The driver of the SUV and his passengers stayed and cooperated with authorities. The man died at the scene.

A CHP investigation determined that the man had walked directly in front of the SUV. The SUV was unable to avoid the man, hitting him head-on.

According to the CHP, the second northbound lane and the right shoulder of North Chester Avenue south of East Warren Avenue were closed for around one hour.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.

