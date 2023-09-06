Watch Now
Man wanted by Bakersfield Police Department after assaulting Golden Empire Transit bus driver

Following an argument, the man assaulted the bus driver, "causing injuries which required medical attention," according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Sep 06, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and finding a man who assaulted a Golden Empire Transit (GET) bus driver on Thurs, Aug 31.

According to the BPD, the man got into an argument with the GET employee near the 6200 block of Colony Street in South Bakersfield around 12:30 p.m. Following the argument, the man assaulted the bus driver, "causing injuries which required medical attention."

The man is described as being Hispanic, according to the BPD. He is approximately 40 to 50 years old and has a medium build. He has brown hair, brown eyes, a mustache, and a goatee.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective S. Glenn at (661) 326-3554.

