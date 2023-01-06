Man wanted for robbing Goodwill thrift store with knife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help identifying a man who is wanted for robbery.

According to the KCSO, a man brandishing a knife entered the Goodwill on Olive Drive before pushing an employee and stealing multiple items around 8:08 p.m. on Nov 15, 2022. The man then fled the store on foot.

The man is described as being White with brown hair. He is approximately 25 to 30 years old. He stands somewhere between 5 foot 7 inches and 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 150 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective N. Webb at (661) 392-4344, the KCSO at (661) 861-3110, or the Secret Witness Hotlines at (661) 322-4040.