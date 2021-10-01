Matthew Queen's trial in killing of 'Bakersfield 3' member pushed to February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The date for Matthew Queen's trial in the murder of Micah Holsonbake, a member of the 'Bakersfield 3' who went missing back in 2018, has been pushed back to February 2022, according to court documents.

Queen is facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and torture, along with a slew of weapons charges. During the preliminary hearing earlier this year, witnesses and investigators testified to Queen's work assembling illegal AR-15-style weapons and his interactions with Holsonbake.

Prosecutors are arguing that Queen and Baylee Despot, another member of the 'Bakersfield 3', tortured and killed Holsonbake over an alleged stolen gun. Despot is also charged in this case but has not been seen since April 2018. A third person, Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele, is charged with kidnapping, conspiracy and manufacturing an assault weapon in this case.

Prosecutors argued that Queen and Despot zip-tied Holsonbake to a chair inside Vandacasteele's garage and tortured him to extract information.

According to witnesses in a preliminary hearing, Queen often attempted to intimidate people with guns and threats.

Court documents alleged that at one point, Queen previously kidnapped Holsonbake, drove him to an orchard, pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

One witness testified that Queen would often play these actions off as a joke, but he believed Queen was serious about the threats.

Holsonbake and Despot are both members of the 'Bakersfield 3', a group of individuals who all knew each other and went missing around the same time. The third member, James Kulstad, was found shot and killed in his mother’s car in Southwest Bakersfield. There were no leads into who killed him.

In May 2020, Queen and Despot were charged with Holsonbake's murder.