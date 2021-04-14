Missing person identified by coroner as victim of a shooting, BPD investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified Edward Rodrigo Medina, 27, as the victim of a shooting after his body was discovered Monday.

The coroner identified Medina after he was found shot to death in the 7100 Block Meadows of the Kern Drive. It is unknown at this time exactly when the shooting occurred.

On Friday, Medina was reported as missing to the Bakersfield Police Department. According to the initial release, he was last seen in the 10100 block of Wible Road on April, 7, around 7:30 p.m. On April 9, his vehicle was located abandoned in the area of East Planz Road and South Mount Vernon Avenue.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Frank McIntyre at (661) 326-3921, or BPD at (661) 327-7111.